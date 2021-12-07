Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

