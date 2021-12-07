Millennium Management LLC Sells 11,445 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CNX Resources worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNX opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

