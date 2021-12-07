Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Opthea were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Opthea by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPT opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38. Opthea Limited has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

