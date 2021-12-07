Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $1,459,000.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

