Invesco Ltd. Buys 34,588 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invitae by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Invitae by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.81. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. Invitae’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

