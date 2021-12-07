58,881 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth $225,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $840.81 million, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CLFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

