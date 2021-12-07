Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CDLX opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,016,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

