Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Alejandro Larrive Sells 3,000 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex stock opened at C$52.04 on Tuesday. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of C$37.85 and a 12-month high of C$65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.26. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.8600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Scotiabank raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.25.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

