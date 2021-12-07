Millennium Management LLC Sells 177,604 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 91.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 177,604 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 19.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,576 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,065.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.