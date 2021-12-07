Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,740 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

DTM stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.41.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

