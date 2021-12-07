Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Thomas F. Kelly Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FN opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average is $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.87. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,628,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fabrinet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,843,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

