Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 907.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Seid bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 40,564 shares of company stock worth $560,602. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

BGSF stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $145.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.42.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

BGSF Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

