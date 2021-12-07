Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,869 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,493,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $116.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $78.56 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

