Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells $200,141.25 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.15 and its 200 day moving average is $176.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.17 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 34,608.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.