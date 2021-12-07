Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells $200,141.25 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of QRVO stock opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.15 and its 200 day moving average is $176.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.17 and a 52-week high of $201.68.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
