$7.94 Million in Sales Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to announce sales of $7.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the highest is $9.38 million. Flux Power posted sales of $6.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year sales of $34.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $38.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

FLUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of FLUX opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 44.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 81.4% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 593,666 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

