Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Head to Head Review

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Talis Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 25.56 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 11.68 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Talis Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Talis Biomedical 1 3 0 0 1.75

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 174.98%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.91%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Talis Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -302.03% N/A -39.82% Talis Biomedical -2,742.84% -103.75% -64.65%

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Talis Biomedical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

