Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,433 shares of company stock worth $14,436,099. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.