iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,676 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 74,339 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZS stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

