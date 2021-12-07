Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

FDVV stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

