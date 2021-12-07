Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 23,672 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 31.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 84,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

PNOV stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.