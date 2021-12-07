Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 44,964 Shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,964 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRWAU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 82.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 82,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 246.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 162,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 115,635 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 11.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of FRWAU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRWAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU).

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.