Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 36.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $694.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.