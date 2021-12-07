Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

PSCD opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $126.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.