Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,341 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AGO opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.25. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

