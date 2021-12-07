Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,464,000 after buying an additional 699,384 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CAF opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

