Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Quotient Technology worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $677.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on QUOT. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

