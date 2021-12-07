Royal Bank of Canada Has $469,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $50.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.