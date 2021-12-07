Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,755 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $507.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

