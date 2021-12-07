Royal Bank of Canada Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIACA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.42. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

