Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 450,000 Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.72 million, a P/E ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.33. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

