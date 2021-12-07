Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 2,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $201,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $100.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,045,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.