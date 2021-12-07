Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jereme M. Sylvain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67.

DexCom stock opened at $524.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.27 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

