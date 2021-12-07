Truist Securities Raises UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $59.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.68.

UDR stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. UDR has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

