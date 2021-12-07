Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Insider Buys $509,850.00 in Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $165.80 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.18 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.83.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

