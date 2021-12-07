Juniper Investment Company, Ll Acquires 97,880 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 97,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $706,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 11,300 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $79,326.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 65,895 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $454,675.50.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

LINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.