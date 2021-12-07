AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $249.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $228.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.33.

NYSE:AVB opened at $240.86 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $247.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after buying an additional 876,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,312,000 after buying an additional 235,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

