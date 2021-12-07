Royal Bank of Canada Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,214,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,283,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

