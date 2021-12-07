Morgan Stanley Purchases 48,662 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,697 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 360,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWY opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.89. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.102 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

