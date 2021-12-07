Morgan Stanley Sells 758 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 140,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,007.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,074.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,110.67. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $960.00 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

