Morgan Stanley Raises Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of James River Group worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,864,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after acquiring an additional 576,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,068,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $965.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

