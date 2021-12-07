State Street Corp Cuts Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 429,031 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth $7,550,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth $2,202,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 13.0% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 144,007 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 77.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

EPM stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.13 million, a P/E ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -272.70%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

