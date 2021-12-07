State Street Corp Takes Position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Valhi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valhi by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 96,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Valhi by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. 3.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valhi alerts:

VHI opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $703.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.76. Valhi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $578.90 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.