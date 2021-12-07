Morgan Stanley Sells 557,138 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 557,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,558 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $10,352,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $655.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.96. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.