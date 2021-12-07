State Street Corp Increases Stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,370 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.33% of Flotek Industries worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 156,337 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTK. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.