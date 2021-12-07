Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

