Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,450 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

FMAO opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $385.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

