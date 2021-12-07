State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) by 730.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Energous worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Energous by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energous by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Energous alerts:

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,041.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $28,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $67,435 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WATT opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.18. Energous Co. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Energous Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WATT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT).

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.