State Street Corp Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

State Street Corp cut its stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,751 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.64. C&F Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

