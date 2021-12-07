Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Vital Farms worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.54 million, a P/E ratio of 144.67 and a beta of -0.10.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,834,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $184,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

