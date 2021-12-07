Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

